Selma Ruth Knueve, 90, went to be with her Lord, on January 10, 2020.
She was born on March 14, 1929, in Garden City, Michigan, to Clara (Kraepel) and William Jorgensen, and raised on a dairy and produce farm in Milan, Michigan.
Selma (Boots to her family) was well loved by all who came in contact with her, known as one of the most generous and giving people they ever met. "You felt like you were her best friend, from the moment you met her" was a common way she was described.
A long time resident of Petersburg, Selma started out as a produce farmer growing summer vegetables for regional markets. She started her own produce stand, with just a wagon on the corner, at the current location of the Subway in Dundee. Knueve's Farmers Market was in business from the late 1960s into the 1980s. Many may remember the display of pies and candies, she made herself, when you first walked in. She always enjoyed visiting with customers and was responsible for providing many young people with their first jobs.
While still owning the Farmers Market, Selma became a school bus driver for Summerfield Schools, which lasted nearly 30 years. She frequently drove school sports teams to competitions and sat through all their games, turning her into a lifelong sports fanatic. She avidly followed the Detroit Tigers, University of Michigan football and basketball, and a myriad of other sports. She remained in close touch with many students who rode on her bus route, throughout her life. Selma loved them all.
Later in life, she immersed herself in baking for various markets, family, friends, the Marble Memorial United Methodist Church in Milan, the Petersburg Fire Department and Post Office, 4-H clubs, and many other good folks. At times, she baked so many goodies for the church bake sales, that a van with pallets pulled up to her house to transport her vast contributions. Selma was referred to as the church's super baker and super prayer warrior. For many years, she solicited donations for Habitat for Humanity.
Selma also made part of her own family, the seven adopted children of Pastor Voss, in Petersburg. They all referred to her as "grandma", and she referred to them as her "lucky seven".
Survivors include her son Gary (Sue) Knueve of Sandusky, Ohio; five grandchildren - Amie, Brian, Shari, Michael, and Kristie; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Alta Jorgensen (93) of Milan; five nieces and five nephews; and many grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Scott Knueve; brothers Raymond and Knudt; sisters Dorothea, Laura, Mary June Sheats, and Grace Alexander; and ex-husband Eugene Knueve.
A very special thank you goes to Lisa Taylor, who provided Selma with such wonderful care, support and friendship. Selma would also want to give heartfelt thanks to the Petersburg Fire Department, Fountain View of Monroe, ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Lori from Meals on Wheels, and too many friends to mention.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 11 a.m., at the Marble Memorial United Methodist Church, in Milan, with Reverend Jackie Roe officiating, along with Pastor David Voss of the Lower Light Church in Petersburg. Visitation will be held at the Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, in Milan, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 17, and, prior to the Funeral Service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Church.
Memorial donations can be made to the Marble Memorial United Methodist Church in Milan, Habitat for Humanity, or the Lower Light Church in Petersburg.
Condolences may be written on the www.ochalekstark.com website.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020