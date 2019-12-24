|
|
Seth Eaker-Morgan, 46, of Seal Beach, California, was unexpectedly called to his spiritual home on December 18, 2019, at Los Alamitos (California) Medical Center, with his husband Anthony at his side. Seth was born on January 24, 1973, in Tampa, Florida.
Seth was extensively involved in the conception and production of Christmas Magic in Monroe – Parade & Winter Wonderland in this city. He served as the executive producer of the event from its introduction, and most recently as special advisor the 2019 event. He passed away four days after the December 14 Monroe event.
Seth was a graduate of Berkley Preparatory School in Tampa and earned a bachelor's degree from University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He earned an MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Seth founded Black Marble Consulting in 2004 in Philadelphia and worked with many large and small businesses throughout the United States, including Monroe.
Seth was a larger-than-life figure in the Monroe community, working very closely with event sponsors, participants, volunteers and staff. He also facilitated two Annual Planning Retreats for The Monroe News
Seth is survived by his husband, Anthony James Morgan, of Seal Beach, CA and Macau; his father Alan Eaker and his wife Linda Eaker of Sutton's Bay, Michigan; his mother, Marcia Brashier and step-father Jim Brashier, of San Juan Capistrano, CA; and step-mother Barbara Brown and her husband Lance Brown of San Andreas, CA.
Information regarding services will be released at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019