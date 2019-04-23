|
Shana F. LaPan, 59, Erie, Michigan, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born January 17, 1960, in Cadillac, Michigan, she was the daughter of Raymond and Patricia (Fryling) Kimbel. Shana attended Manton Public Schools in Manton, Michigan. A member of Abundant Life Ministries in Temperance, MI, she enjoyed rooting for The Michigan Wolverines, shopping, watching T.V. with her sisters, but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Ryan (Elizabeth) LaPan, Jessica (Nick) Owens and Jillian (Michael) Piotrowski; step-children, Sean LaPan, Christine Nolan, Dominic (Brenda) LaPan and Jamie LaPan; mother, Patricia (Ray) Kimbel-Bigelow; brother, Alan Kimbel; sisters, Sheri (Kim) Neeb and Melissa (Randy) Miles; grandchildren, Alaina, Cameron, Charlie, Chloe, Kaiden, Emerson, Karson, Finn and Isaiah; former husband and friend, Paul LaPan and special friend, Brian Ault. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Randy Kimbel.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 23, 2019