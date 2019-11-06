|
Sharon Ann Lodico, age 73, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Friday November 1, 2019, at ProMedica Regional Hospital.
Sharon was born on April 28, 1946, to the late Oscar and Erma (Schnoor) Mayer in Attleboro, MA. As a young child she and her mother moved to her mother's hometown, Maquoketa, IA, where Sharon grew up. She graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1964. In 1966, Sharon moved with her family to Michigan where she met Francis C. Lodico. They were married on January 21, 1967, at the Faith Lutheran Church of Monroe.
Sharon was a long time member at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Monroe. She was the church secretary there for almost 30 years. The church and her service to it helped define who she was and the faith she lived. Sharon was a member of the Hospital Volunteer Guild at ProMedica, working in the gift shop. She also taught sewing classes through the Monroe Adult Education program.
Sharon was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially their football team. She enjoyed good natured rivalries and proudly displayed her Hawkeye gear. Sharon was a supporter of the Ida Bluestreaks and spent many hours watching her grandchildren's activities. At home she tended several large flower gardens.
Most importantly, family was central to Sharon's life. She always made attending her grandchildren's various activities a priority. Sharon maintained close contact with her extended family in Iowa throughout her life. Sharon was an outgoing and welcoming person. She and Fran always opened their home, hosting numerous gatherings for friends and family, throughout their lives together. Needless to say, Nana will be greatly missed.
Sharon is survived by Francis Lodico, her loving husband of over 52 years. Her daughters: Shelly (Dwight) Lassey, Sherry (Jeff) Brant, and Amanda (Charles) Jones. Grandchildren: Graham and Greer Lassey, Regan Brant, John Lake (deceased) and Zack Lake. Her Brother: Ted (Jackie) Oster of Cedar Rapids IA, and recently discovered siblings: Ken Mayer, Janice McCullough, and Lenore Janes.
Everyone is invited to a memorial gathering at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday November 8, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 PM. There will be a memorial prayer service on Friday November 8, 2019, held at Rupp Funeral Home at 7:00 PM following visitation. Officiating is Cathy Maxwell, LLM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sharon's honor to the Good Shepard Lutheran Church of Monroe are appreciated.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019