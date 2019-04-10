Retired nurse, Sharon Ann Anwiler of Toledo, formerly Sharon Ann (Roberts) Loughridge of Monroe, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on April 7th at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Friends may call on April 12th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 203 E. Elm Ave. in Monroe Michigan, where the Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Friends may also pay their respects on April 13th from noon to 8 p.m., services will be held at 5 p.m. The Honorable Frank Arnold will officiate.

Born June 17th 1944, in Monroe Michigan, Sharon was the daughter of Hazel and Theodore Roberts. She married Jack Loughridge on September 4, 1965. Jack died April 6, 1999. She later married Paul Anwiler on September 24, 2005. Paul Anwiler died on August 2, 2014.

Sharon had a lifelong love of helping and serving others. After graduating from St. Mary's Academy in 1962, Sharon attended and graduated from nursing school in 1964. Upon graduation, she dedicated her life to serving the people of Monroe. She worked for Memorial Hospital, Drs. Mark & Thomas Snider, Dr. Ghai and retired from IHM Sisters St. Mary Health Care Center. She was a Red Cross volunteer, Jayette and part of the parish council at St. Joseph's Parish in Monroe. MI.

Sharon's positive attitude was contagious. She was a very strong, grateful and humble person with a quick wit and silly sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking, nature and visiting with her friends and family.

She is survived by her three children, Daniel (Krista) Loughridge of Saint Charles, IL, Pamela (Delbert) Hommerson of Newport, MI, and Laura (Dennis) Richardson of Sylvan Lake, MI; two stepchildren Allison (John) Arnold of Ottawa Hills, OH, and John (Shanna) Anwiler of Ida, MI; a sisterm Deloris Mallow of Mesa, AZ, and William Roberts of Brooklyn, MI; 6 grandchildren and 4 stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and brother, Theodore (Benny) Roberts.

