Sharon Ann McKeever, age 75, passed away under the care of hospice at her residence of her wishes in Lake, MI, on April 27, 2020.



Sharon was born June 18th, 1944, to her parents Milton and Katherine (Grassel) McCraight in Warren Michigan. In 1962, she married Herbert McKeever in Ohio.



Sharon enjoyed playing cards, fishing, many different crafts and most of all was a big Elvis Presely fan. She was also a member of the Lake Eagles Arie #3761.



Sharon was preceded in death by her by her husband of 55 years, Herbert McKeever; as well as her brother, William McCraight.



Mrs. Mckeever is survived by several sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and more friends then could be counted.



A memorial dinner is tentatively planned to take place; however, date and time are pending.

