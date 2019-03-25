|
Sharon Ann Roberts (Malvitz), age 74, of Temperance, Michigan, died at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her residence.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Andre' King of Monroe Church of Christ will officiate followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, LaSalle, Michigan.
Born March 26, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, Sharon was the daughter of Frederick and Myrtle (Scherer) Malvitz. She graduated from Airport High School of Carleton, Michigan, in 1962 and married James A. Roberts on February 1, 1964, in Waltz, Michigan.
Sharon was employed by Harbor Behavioral Health Care and retired in 2007. She was a member of Monroe Church of Christ.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Brian) Lauderman of Waterville, Ohio and Rebecca (Matthew) Jankowski of Palm Bay, Flordia; her grandson, Benjamin Jankowski; and her brothers, Fred Malvitz of Carleton, Michigan and Harold (Bev) Malvitz of Carleton, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtle Malvitz, her husband, James A. Roberts; her sister, Shirley Langton; and her brothers, Norman Malvitz and Melvin Malvitz.
Memorial donations are suggested to Monroe Church of Christ.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019