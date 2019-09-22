|
Sharon H. Velker, 89, of Temperance, MI, and formerly of Erie, MI, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Oasis at Monroe. Born, February 2, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Aloysius and Helen (Riopelle) Velker. Sharon was employed for 27 years at Crary Drugs in Temperance, MI, retiring in 1997.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no visitation or services. The family wishes to thank Oasis at Monroe and Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home. Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019