Sharon Louise (Satterlee) Kennedy, age 82, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. She was born April 15, 1938, in Greenville, Michigan, to Leonard Dewitt Satterlee and Luella Leona (Harris).
Sharon married her husband, Warren Kennedy, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia, Michigan. They celebrated their 65th anniversary this past May. Together they raised eight children in a Christian household. Sharon was always there for her children. She was such a dedicated mother that many children other than her own called her "mom." In addition to being a mother, she was also scout/campfire leader, St. John's playground mom, and a home health care worker. Sharon will be remembered for her caring heart, funny stories, and witty sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Warren. Her daughters, Elizabeth (George) Fuson of Venice, Fl. Jacquelyn (Gary) Saul and Sarah (Chris) Giarmo of Monroe, and Sharon (Todd) Gramlich of Clarkston, MI. Sons, Warren (Carla) Kennedy, Michael (Debbie) Kennedy and Matthew (Sarah) Kennedy of Monroe. Grandchildren, Monica Kennedy-Butterfield, Michael and Matthew Silipini, James Boudrie, John Ouellette, Jennifer Ramin-Saul, Sean Saul, Michelle Leach, Michael Giarmo, Meatta Coats, Nicole, Taylor, and Tarah Kennedy, Amanda and Nathan Gramlich, and Tyler and Sabrina Goodell. She is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother Richard (Madelyn) Satterlee of Fenwick, MI, sisters-in-law Barb, Nancy and Ruth Ann Satterlee, and in-laws Erma and Larry Feneis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Melissa Kennedy Silipini, her brothers, Ken, Charles, Jerrold and Stuart, her sisters, Jackie Sawtell, Mary Ellen Dixon, Charlene Satterlee, and Kay Booth, and her sister-in-law, Beverly Satterlee.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Sharon will lie instate at 10 AM with Mass starting at 11 AM. Officiating is Fr. Kishore Babattu. Burial will follow immediately to St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations can be made in memory to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Monroe, Michigan.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.