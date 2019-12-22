|
Sharon (Sherry) Pearl Thorn (Liford), age 75, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at Fountain View Nursing Home.
Sharon was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 1944 at the Detroit Osteopathic Hospital. She was the Daughter of Bernard and Atthea Mae (Gardner) Kaiser.
Sharon was a full time mother and worked as a bartender and janitorial early on. She later became a Union Carpenter and then worked maintenance for the Monroe Public School system for which she retired from both.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, video poker and expressing her creativity with beautiful landscape crafts.
Sherry was no stranger to making people laugh and enjoy the moment that they were in when around her. Her loving and humorous spirit engulfed every gathering of family, friends and acquaintances. Stories will long be told of the many hilarious antics and escapades Sherry took part in.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Atthea, daughter Patricia Thorn, husband Ronnie Liford and former husband Floyd Thorn.
Sharon is survived by her two sons, Terry Thorn and Kelly (Rainey) Thorn; two stepdaughters: Sherri (Steve) Bramlett and Terry Sue (Michael) Monark; brothers: Butch Kaiser and Brian (Brenda) Kaiser; as well as her grandchildren: John, Cody, Jenna, Mitchell and KC Thorn and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Monday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may gather from 3 pm until a Memorial Service at 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Sharon may be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit Sharon's tribute at www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019