Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI View Map Sharon Schilling

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sharon L. Schilling, age 57, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her home on Monday, June 3, 2019. Her passing was due to physical complications since being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of 15.

Sharon was born November 16, 1961, in Wyandotte, MI, the third child of the late Samuel and Zelma Jane (McGuire) Schilling. A spirited and outgoing person, she graduated from Airport High School in 1980 and attended Monroe County Community College. She was a dedicated, hard working individual throughout her working career.

As a young girl, Sharon loved going fishing with her dad. She was talented in crafting and was passionate in her cooking. She had a soft spot for animals, adored her nieces and nephews and was known to be generous to a fault. Those closest to Sharon could say she lived life her way!

Sharon is survived by two sisters, Sue (Ralph) Swiderski and Beth (Greg) Rupp, both of Monroe; her nieces and nephews, Amy Swiderski, Andy Rupp, Ben Swiderski, and Lauren (Dan) Moss; and her aunt, Jo Locke of Tampa, FL.

Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate. Sharon will be laid to rest Monday next to her parents at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.

For those wanting to make a donation in Sharon's memory, the family suggests .

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on June 6, 2019