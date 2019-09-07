|
|
Sharron M. Wenzel
Aug. 26, 2019
Sharron M. Wenzel, 77, passed away on August 26, 2019, in Monroe, Michigan.
Beloved daughter of her late parents, Mary E. (Wojdan) and Floyd (Dick) Wenzel. Survived by nephew, David Alt, Sr., great-niece, Jennifer Kunkle, great-nephew David Alt, Jr. their families and many cousins. Pre-deceased by her sister, Barbara Alt, great-nephew, Andrew Alt, loving aunts and uncles and several cousins.
Sharron is a 1960 graduate of Airport High School and retired from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She was a huge U of M sports fan. Sharron had a very kind and thoughtful heart and was very devoted and generous to family and friends and she loved her books! She would help anyone who needed it. Over the course of her career at U of M, Sharron took in many foreign exchange students and as a result, had friends all over the world. After she moved from Ann Arbor to Monroe to be closer to her mother, they were always found watching Mass for Shut-Ins, Tiger games or old movies. She enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends and had an infectious laugh.
Sharron's final wishes were to be cremated and have donations made in her memory to the Monroe Humane Society in lieu of a memorial service. The Donation and Memorial form can be found at www.humanemonroe.com under "Get Involved" and may be emailed to: [email protected], or mailed to Monroe Humane Society, 833 N. Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48162.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019