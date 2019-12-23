|
|
Sheena Ann Metcalf was born November 18, 1948, in Monroe, MI.
She was one of six children born from the union of the late Lucy Mae (Watkins) and Roy Delbert Dingman.
Sheena married Junior M. Metcalf and from the union the two raised three children.
Sheena was also known to many as Gran. In her free time, she enjoyed watching forensic files, taking care of others and even putting them before herself. She was known for going without if it meant she could help someone who was in need. She absolutely enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; they brought so much joy to her life.
Sheena A. Metcalf, age 71, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital. Sheena is proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters Sue E. Dingman and May E. Mullins, great grandson Ryan Peters, niece Mia Dingman, and son in law Richard Apperson Sr.
She is survived by two sisters Penny (Billy) Doom, Noka (Walter) Taylor, one brother Roy Dingman. Three children Connie (Christopher) Sprau, Selena Metcalf, and Robert Metcalf; twelve grandchildren: Elizabeth Apperson, Samantha (Chad) Alger, Amanda (Peter) Frailing, Richard Apperson Jr., Kyle Apperson, Robert Taylor Jr., Tiann Metcalf, Robert Metcalf Jr., Paige Metcalf, Kayleigh Metcalf, Callie Metcalf, and Jaxon Metcalf; fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and service will be held at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019