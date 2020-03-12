|
Mrs. Shelia G. Casey, age 62, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was the former Director of Monroe County Animal Shelter. She enjoyed gardening, being with her grandchildren, and ancestry research.
Preceded in death by Husband, Noel S. Stiner, Parents, Cletus Wayne and Virginia Rose Lindsey Russell, Brothers, Cletus Wayne "Cleat" Russell and Doyle Russell.
Survivors: Husband, Tim Casey; Son, Bradley Stiner and wife, Jamie; Daughters, Amy Casey and Michelle Casey; Granddaughters, Brianna, Noelle, Khloeigh, and Charlie; Grandsons, Taylor and Brandon; Brother and Sisters, Clayton Russell and wife, Rita, Sheryl Menkor, and Shannon Russell and Fiancé, John Hayes; Special Cousin, Debbie Tubbs and husband, Bill. Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, 6 P.M., at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 P.M. Wednesday before Services. The family will also receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Friday at Merkle Funeral Service, 297 Tecumseh St., Dundee, MI 48131. Graveside Services and Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg, MI.
Online condolences for Mrs. Casey may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Shelia G. Casey.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 12, 2020