Sheila Seger, 59, of Monroe passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Promedica Regional Hospital in Monroe.
Born November 25, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio Sheila was the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Rose) Jaques. She completed her sophomore year at Bedford High School.
Shelia married Richard Seger Sr. on April 29, 1983, in Temperance, Michigan. Sadly, he preceded her in death in January of 1998 the age of 39. From their union came four children: Richard Jr., Ronnie, Ryan and Christal. Sheila worked for the United States Postal Service in Temperance for many years. Sheila enjoyed crocheting in her spare time, but most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Sheila is survived by her three children; Richard (Jamie) Seger Jr. of Petersburg, Ronnie (Jazzlynn) Seger of Toledo, and Ryan (Lauren) Seger of Lambertville; Twelve beloved grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; three siblings, Deb, Linda, and Allen.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shelia was preceded in death by her daughter, Christal Mary Seger; four siblings, Cheryl, Jim, Don, and Pamela.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd. Monroe, Michigan, 48161. Services celebrating Sheila's life will immediately follow. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.