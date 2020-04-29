|
Sheilah Maria Hamad (Austin), 63, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois surrounded by her children. She put up a courageous fight against uterine cancer after being diagnosed in August 2019. She was born January 13, 1957, in Monroe, Michigan to Estella Austin and Johnny Moore, the third youngest of six siblings.
Sheilah was a living example of resilience. She raised three exceptional children, completed nursing school, traveled internationally and lived a life of service as a nurse helping families in their time of need. Her life was lived with dignity, strength, and grace. She touched the lives of countless people who are grateful for having had her love and friendship.
Sheilah grew up in Monroe, Michigan, and attended Monroe Public Schools graduating from Monroe High School in 1975. She obtained an LPN from the University of Toledo, Nursing School in 1986. For over 30 years, she worked tirelessly as a nurse in various healthcare settings including emergency rooms, neonatal intensive care units, abortion clinics, and convalescent centers. In 2017, she retired from nursing devoting her time to being a grandmother with the birth of her youngest granddaughter, whom she affectionately called Anissa (Nissa) Jean.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and a brother, Nathan Henry Austin.
Sheilah is survived by her three children: Jaylenne Daylynne Austin (MI), Janice DeAndrea Austin (IL), and Johnathan David Austin (TX); her siblings: Stella Louise Austin Mahone (MI), James Melvin Austin (MI), Warren Anthony Austin (MI), and Gina Beatrice Wallace (MI); as well as grandchildren: Christopher Michael Hunt, Caleb Matthew Austin, N'Keyah (Tonya) Austin Payne, Ella Neeley, Amel Austin and Jenin (Anissa Jean) Austin. She also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends who will forever mourn her passing.
Due to these unprecedented times and in an abundance of caution for surviving family and friends, a celebration of Sheilah's life will be announced at a later date. For any information, please contact Janice Austin, 904.248.1247, [email protected].
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Court, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Please make checks payable to "Northwestern Memorial Foundation" and include Sheilah Hamad in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at foundation.nm.org or over the phone at (312) 926-2033. Your gift will support the Cancer Center Delnor Hospital.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 29, 2020