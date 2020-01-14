|
|
Shelly Ann Farris was born in Monroe, Michigan, on July 28, 1978. She was one of five children from the union of Robert Von Farris Sr. and the late Sherry Lynn (Goss) Farris. Shelly attended Monroe High School earning her GED and later took courses at Monroe County Community College.
Shelly would be blessed with the birth of two children: Taylor and Javian Jr. She was very devoted to their needs. Shelly made friends very easily. She was quite loyal to these relationships as well. Although, she battled her own demons of drug addiction for many years, she often put the needs of others ahead of her own. Shelly had been a resident of Paula's House on more than one occasion, and had completed the program. She had found the ministry so valuable that she served in the capacity of a Peer Mentor herself. She would continue on this path to obtain additional training and certifications. Shelly's service to others made a difference in the lives of hundreds of individuals who have attested to her selfless care.
Shelly also was employed with Public House in Monroe. It is here that she would meet her significant other, Bryan Davis. The couple had a special relationship and loved to spend time together.
Shelly could be loud, very outspoken, and strong-willed. These were only some of the traits that helped create her unique charm because she also had a great sense of humor. She was an avid pet lover opening her home to many animals over the years, particularly dogs.
Shelly Ann Farris, age 41, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly at home with her beloved significant other, Bryan Davis, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Her passing was preceded by her mother and a brother: Adam Taylor.
To cherish her memory she leaves two children, Taylor Von-Lynn Farris (Marcus Carey) of Monroe and Javian Deshawn Williams Jr. (Caitlin Evans) of Monroe; her father, Robert Von Farris Sr. of Monroe; two sisters, Robin Lynn (Sean) Schmidt of Monroe and Tara F. Farris of Monroe; and one brother, Robert Von (Michelle) Farris Jr. of Newport; two grandchildren, Myles Williams and August Carey both of Monroe; many nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Marsha Bell, who was like a sister.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 1:00 p.m., also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo or make a donation on the Crowdfunding page at www.merklefs.com.
The Farris Family expresses their deepest gratitude to Paula Whitman and Paula's House for giving them the best five years of Shelly's life.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 14, 2020