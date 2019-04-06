Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300

Sherman Benjamin Killion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherman Benjamin Killion Obituary
Sherman Benjamin Killion, age 87, of Petersburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Sherman was born May 9, 1931 in Harlingen, TX to the late Hubert and Laura (Duncan) Killion. Sherman married Ruby Jewell Killion, who predeceased him in November of 1998. On June 19, 1999 Sherman married Brenda Bomia in Tazewell, TN. Sherman proudly served his country in the National Guard before starting his career at Ford Motor Company as a die setter, retiring in 1991. Sherman was a former member of Bellevue Missionary Baptist Church and current member of Union Street Missionary Baptist Church.
To cherish his memory, Sherman leaves his loving wife, Brenda; six daughters: Ruby Sue (Leo) Carnicom, Rita Killion, Brenda (Patrick) Robertson, Joyce (Randy) Dennis, Karen Rosenberger, and Judy (Dave) Weaver; two sisters: Wanda Lowery and Ruth Minton; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; and his loving, loyal, and faithful companion, Duke.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Sherman was predeceased by his daughter, Gloria Renee Killion; step daughter, Vaughn Bomia; grandchild, Heather Burkhart; great grandchild, Elijah Parks; his brother, Fay Killion; and six sisters: Hazel, Florence, Bertha, Mossie, Cecil, and Grace.
Family and friends may visit Thursday April 4, 2019, from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home (2345 S. Custer Rd Monroe, MI). Visitation will also be at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service (504 E. McPherson Hwy Clyde, OH) on Saturday April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., where a service will be held at 1 p.m., Rev. Joe Bryant and Rev. Ronald Atkins will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Sherman's honor are asked to please consider Union Street Missionary Baptist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now