Sherrie Ann Medley was born on August 7, 1967, in Monroe, Michigan. She was a twin, born from the union of the late James Marcel Medley and Mildred "Millie" Keck Medley. She attended the Monroe County Intermediate School District.
Sherrie had a heart of gold, and was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was blessed with a special bond with her mother and the two were constant companions. Sherrie was very mellow by nature, being pure in heart and spirit. She loved Disney World and Mickey and Minnie Mouse and often dressed herself proudly in Disney prints. Sherry enjoyed music of all kinds, dancing, watching football, and loved to complete puzzles. She enjoyed time spent with her many nieces and nephews.
Sherrie Ann Medley, age 51, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. Her passing was preceded by her parents and a twin brother: Shawn Medley.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two sisters: Susan Roussin-Casteel and Karen (Carl) Williams; her stepsiblings: James "Pepper" (Charlotte) Medley, Scott Medley, and Ginger Camenisch; her sister-in-law: Tracy Medley; her nieces and nephews: Richard "James" Roussin, Matthew Johnson, Josh Williams, Chris (Holly) Williams, Jacob Courter, Bethani Meeks and Rodney Meeks; her great-nieces and nephews: Michael Brown, Kailynne Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Jameson Meeks, and Amelia Courter and many extended family members and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for those who desire are suggested to the Monroe County Special Olympics or Mon-Arc of Monroe. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 25, 2019