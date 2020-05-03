Sherry K. Willis, age 62, of Point Place, Toledo, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Sherry was born July 11, 1957, in Jellico, Tennessee, to Floyd and Ruby Willis.



A graduate of Erie Mason High School in Erie, Michigan, she was a homemaker who doted on her children and grandchildren. Sherry always put others before herself. She loved all animals, especially dogs and had an abiding love for her family, especially her grandchildren.



Surviving are her loving sons, Rob (Tina) Geiner and Justin (Karen Delapaz) Geiner; her mother Ruby Willis; brothers, Bob (Cheri) Willis and Ed (Deb) Willis; sisters, Kathy (Don) Suchocki and Betty Willis; grandchildren, Karissa Jarrell, McKenzie, Peyton and Bryce Geiner. Also surviving is her ex-husband Marvin Varnes. Preceding her in death were her father; sisters Judy and Patty, brother Jerry and grandson Brady Geiner.



The children would like to give special thanks to Uncle Bob and Cheri Willis for all their love and help.



Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family had a private funeral service at Roselawn Cemetery in LaSalle, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055.

