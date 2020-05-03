Sherry K. Willis
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry K. Willis, age 62, of Point Place, Toledo, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Sherry was born July 11, 1957, in Jellico, Tennessee, to Floyd and Ruby Willis.

A graduate of Erie Mason High School in Erie, Michigan, she was a homemaker who doted on her children and grandchildren. Sherry always put others before herself. She loved all animals, especially dogs and had an abiding love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving sons, Rob (Tina) Geiner and Justin (Karen Delapaz) Geiner; her mother Ruby Willis; brothers, Bob (Cheri) Willis and Ed (Deb) Willis; sisters, Kathy (Don) Suchocki and Betty Willis; grandchildren, Karissa Jarrell, McKenzie, Peyton and Bryce Geiner. Also surviving is her ex-husband Marvin Varnes. Preceding her in death were her father; sisters Judy and Patty, brother Jerry and grandson Brady Geiner.

The children would like to give special thanks to Uncle Bob and Cheri Willis for all their love and help.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family had a private funeral service at Roselawn Cemetery in LaSalle, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved