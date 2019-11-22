|
Sherry Lee Hinzman, age 59, of New Boston, died November 19, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Greg Hinzmann. Loving mother of Cory Dennison and Greg Hinzmann Jr. Cherished daughter of Leo and Sandy Suchy, Christine (the late Donald) Walker. She is also survived by her sister Tina (Tim) Casey and her niece Kiley Casey.
Service is Sunday, 3:30 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2019