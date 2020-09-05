Sherry Lynn Sweat
Feb. 13, 1949-Sept. 2, 2020
Sherry Lynn Sweat, age 71, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born February 13, 1949, in Monroe, MI, she was one of three children born from the union of Wallace and Shirley (Boudrie) Swope. Sherry attended Monroe Public Schools and graduated from Jefferson High School with the Class of 1967.
In January of 1968, Sherry married Lonnie Sweat and together they raised two children.
Sherry was a woman who embraced life. She was giving, kind and happy. Even given a cancer diagnosis seven times, Sherry remained strong, calm and compassionate. She found a way to live her life without worry, which is an art of its own that many never master. Her happiness rubbed off on others and friends and family were always glad to be around her.
Sherry devoted her life to her family and had a very close and special bond with her sisters and cousins. Together they loved to play games and go to the casinos.
She was a proud mother and grandmother. Sherry could always be counted on to attend her children and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She always had time for her family and took a great role in caring for her grandchildren.
Sherry loved music. When she heard it, no matter if she knew the song or not, she stopped in her tracks just to boogie a little.
In her younger years, Sherry was very athletic. She played softball, racquetball, tennis, and was quite the bowler. Sherry also enjoyed working in her yard.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of 52 years, Lonnie Sweat; a son, Jason Sweat of Monroe, Michigan; a daughter, Stacey Geyman of Monroe, Michigan; two grandchildren: Kennedy Geyman and Nolan Vanover; and two sisters: Judy (Jim) Fischer and Linda (Joe) Mignano.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents: Wallace and Shirley Swope.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.