Sherry S. Aduddell, age 88, of Westminster, CO, formerly of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in her home.
Born April 27, 1932, in Fremont, Ohio from the union of Bennett and Mildred (Nesbitt) Jago. She is one of three children. Sherry was a graduate of Monroe High School where she met the love of her life and future husband Thomas Aduddell.
Thomas and Sherry were married June 7, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Church in Monroe, MI. Sadly, Thomas passed on December 5, 1982.
Sherry was retired from countless hours as an accountant for the University of Colorado Book Store. She liked to spend a little time at various casinos, but more importantly she loved spending time with her family.
Sherry was loved by all who met her and will be deeply missed. She will be cherished forever in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of John (Diane) Aduddell of Northglenn, CO and Mary Jo (Steve) Ross of Thornton, CO.
Loving grandmother of Jennifer Frayser, Justin Frayser, Colin (Alexis) Nunley and Kaitlin Ross. Dearest sister of Marcia (Frank) Calandra of Monroe, MI.
Proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Rosemary Zeemer.
The funeral service will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Rupp Funeral Home. Private entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial donations in memory of Sherry are suggested toward a choice of the donor or to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 28, 2020.