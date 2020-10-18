Shirley A. Edmonds
June 24, 1946-Oct. 14, 2020
Shirley A. Edmonds, age 74, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, in her home.
Born on June 24, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, Shirley was one of five children born to Edwin and Vera (Hill) Siler. She married Robert R. "Buzzy" Edmonds on her birthday, June 24, 1967, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where they were both members. Sadly, Buzzy preceded her in death on May 24, 1982.
Shirley had a long career as a Nurse's Aide at Mercy Memorial Hospital that spanned 40 years. From 1967 until retiring in 2007, Shirley worked as a float in various departments, including 10 years in Pediatrics. Her personal hobbies included playing cards and bingo, crocheting, and visiting casinos.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church where a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation, Shirley requested supporting St. Mary Church.
