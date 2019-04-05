Home

Shirley Ann (Hinkleman) Burns


1934 - 2019
Shirley Ann (Hinkleman) Burns Obituary
Shirley Ann Burns (Hinkleman), 84 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday April 3, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Cremation has occurred and a private burial of cremains will take place at a later date, in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born December 14, 1934, in Trilby, OH. Shirley was the daughter of Lawrence and Vera (Wohlgamutch) Hinkleman. She was a 1953 Summerfield High School Graduate. She married Ronald "Mick" Burns on June 12, 1954, in St. Peters Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI. She went to work after school for Spicer-Dana and then worked for REVCO. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Burns Trucking for 30 yrs retiring in 1990. She loved to bowl and play bingo.
Survivors include: her husband, Mick Burns; a son, Brad Burns; daughters, Jody Burns and Teresa (Jeff) Fletcher; sisters, MaryLou (Jim) Custer, Kay (John) Pirolli, Diane (Lyn) Crots; grandchildren, Troy and Kyle Burns, Jimmy Gustafson, Jim (Emily) Hamilton, Travis Fletcher and great-grandchildren, Derek and Blake Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Shirley) Hinkleman.
Memorial contributions can be made to: the Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 5, 2019
