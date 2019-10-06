|
Shirley Ann Kovacs, age 80 of Monroe, MI went home to be with her lord Friday October 4, 2019.
Born July 22, 1939 in Port Huron, MI, Shirley was the daughter of the late George and Edna (Fox) Barck. She graduated from Southwestern High School in Detroit, MI in 1958. On June 19, 1965, Shirley married John Kovacs, Sr. at St. Pius Catholic Church in Southgate, MI. Sadly, he passed away in 2010 after 45 years of marriage with one another. For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper for New York Life Insurance Company and also worked at Security Bank and Trust.
Shirley was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe where she faithfully attended Wednesday services. She loved to play bunko and euchre. Shirley enjoyed attending the movie theater for early Monday showings as well. Most importantly, Shirley was a kind individual with a big heart that would do anything for her family. She cherished the memories she got to create with her children and grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Shirley leaves a son: John (Robin) Kovacs, Jr. of New Boston, MI; a daughter: Kathleen (Michael) Turski of Monroe; a brother: Richard Barck of Dover, DE; and a sister: Betty Graham of Vancleve, KY. She will also be missed by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Monday October 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Witte from Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Entombment will follow at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019