Shirley Ann Bastien, age 82, of Newport, passed away in her home the evening of Thursday May 2, 2019.
Shirley was born May 28, 1936, in Lewistown, OH to the late Lloyd and Illa Mae (Bacon) Snapp. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1954, and went on to marry the love of her life, Roger Bastien, July 10 of that same year at St. Charles Catholic Church, Newport. Shirley took much pride in being a homemaker, raising her family and caring for her home with Roger by her side.
Shirley was very involved in the Newport post of the VFW, holding the title of being a past president. She loved butterflies and birds, and admired nature. But above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her very loving, and very large, family.
To cherish her memory, Shirley leaves her loving husband, Roger; one son, Richard Bastien of Newport, MI; three daughters: Angela Mason of San Antonio, TX, Karla Sturgill of Newport, MI, and Janette Vallade of Monroe, MI; fifteen grandchildren; forty three great grandchildren; fourteen great great grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews she raised as her own: Tom, Linda, Fred, Frank, Cathy, and Jim Mexico.
Along with her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Snapp; three sisters: Delores Mexico, Eleanor Boylan, and Jeannette Snapp; and one niece, Ruth Ann Mexico.
Family and friends may visit from 3-7 p.m .Monday May 6, 2019, and 12-8 p.m. Tuesday May 7, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. Father Henry Rebello, Pastor of St. Charles Catholic Church, will officiate. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, cremation will follow.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Shirley's honor are asked to please do so to a charity of their choosing.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 5, 2019