|
|
Shirley Doris Hnidy, age 84, of Maybee, passed away January 11, 2020, of heart failure at Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Adrian, MI.
She was born February 19, 1935, in Sparta, Tennessee, the daughter of Carl and Odell (Maggart) Geer. She was a 1954 graduate of Dundee High School.
In 1954, she married Sylvester Hnidy and he preceded her in death.
Shirley was an active member of the Milan and Dundee Senior Centers. One of her less known talents was her drawing and painting hobbies. She loved spending time with her family and seeing her great grandchildren, neighbors and friends. She will be missed at the weekly coffee chats and discussions with friends at McDonalds, which she often mentioned. She was a longtime member of the Milan Church of Christ.
Shirley is survived by her son, Stephen (Lora) Hnidy; grandchildren, Jessica (Vince) Emrick, Alex and Keith; great-grandchildren, Zane Vescelius, Ryleigh and Lucas Emrick.
n addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Hollerman; parents and stepfather, Eldon Pyron.
A graveside memorial service will be 2:30 P. M. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the London Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in her name. Arrangements by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 14, 2020