Shirley Ann Emery was born in Monroe on February 26, 1967. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Jimmy Lee Emery and Paulette Katherine (Wood) Emery. In 1976, the family moved to California seeking a better life. There she would graduate in 1985 from Encina High School. In 1989, the family moved back to Michigan.
For the past twenty-nine years she was fortunate to share her life with Edward Dombrowski II. She was also blessed with the birth of one son, Robert Matthew Emery.
For many years, Shirley worked in restaurants as a cook. Her longest tenure was at the Hot & Now on Telegraph Road. She also had the joy of being employed for some time with several of her family members at McDonalds.
Shirley loved to be outdoors, but she could always be found dressed in camo even when she wasn't. She loved to spend time in the country whether at home in Erie or at Ed's Family farm near Hillsdale. She enjoyed riding four wheelers and fishing on the private Marsh Lake. Shirley loved to share these activities with her family and especially cherished the time she spent with Ed, Robert, and favorite niece Liberty whom she took every opportunity to spoil rotten.
Shirley liked to take long car rides, and many of her late night trips involved the local Seven Eleven, Slim Jims, and Pina Colada smoothies. She appreciated music with Reba Mcintyre being her favorite artist.
Shirley Ann Emery, age 52, of Erie passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
In addition to her father, Jimmy Lee Emery Sr., who passed in 2010, her passing was preceded by a grandson, Bentley Emery in 2013, and a brother-in-law, Daniel Palmer in 2016.
To cherish her memory she leaves her partner, Edward Dombrowski II of Erie; son, Robert M. Emery of Erie; mother, Paulette Emery of Monroe; sisters, Tina (Paul) Spencer of Monroe and Christie Palmer of Erie; brother, Jimmy Lee Emery Jr. of Monroe; and eight nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. also at Merkle's.
In lieu of flowers memorials, are suggested to the Emery Family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 9, 2019