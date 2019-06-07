|
|
Shirley Ferguson died peacefully at home with family on June 5, 2019
Shirley was born on June 17, 1928 to Stanley and Marie (Mogel) Goodale. She was a graduate of Monroe High School, class of 1945. She married Will E. Ferguson on April 19, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe, where they remained lifelong members. Shirley had been his loving wife for 67 years, when Will passed on June 27, 2017.
They were blessed with two children, Jeffrey (Betsy) Ferguson of S. Carolina and Jayne (Jeffrey) Armstrong of Ypsilanti, Michigan; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
After more than forty years of service, Shirley retired from Monroe Auto Equipment (Tenneco) In January 1986. She enjoyed a long active retirement and her grandchildren who made her very proud. She loved all types of sports, including bowling, golf and tennis. She was a member of several card clubs, loved to bake and learned to oil paint late in life.
Shirley was a true animal lover, especially horses. She had owned a horse since childhood. She enjoyed camping with the horses, and long trail rides. She looked forward to riding every year in the Monroe County Fair Parade, especially when she carried the American Flag. She will be greatly missed.
She leaves four sisters, Gin (Calvin) Stininger, Barbara (Melvin) Stininger, Martha Goodale and Christina (Howard) Pitcher. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Goodale.
The family would like to thank the in-home caregivers who did an amazing job increasing the quality of our mom's life and loving her along the way.
Friends and family are welcomed to visit on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church - located at 186 Cole Road, Monroe, MI, 48162 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will then take place after visitation at 11 a.m. at the church. Officiating is Pastor Ross Ulrich. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Donations in honor of Shirley are appreciated towards Zion Lutheran Church-Monroe or the Humane Society of Monroe.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 7, 2019