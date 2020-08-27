Shirley Jean Eby, age 91, of Monroe, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Fountain View of Monroe.
Born February 18, 1929, in South Rockwood from the union of the late Edward and Julia (Rowe) Boudrie, she was one of four children who grew up on the farm. Shirley married Daniel Eby on September 27, 1947, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Newport, MI. Together they raised a family of six children and spent over 44 years together before Daniel's passing in 1991.
Shirley was a devoted homemaker to her children while they were growing up. She then went to work at Alma Plastics Company in Milan, MI, where she was a factory worker there for about 10 years. Shirley then worked at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe as a housekeeper for 15 years before retiring.
In her free time, you could find Shirley crocheting, gardening, reading, and catching up on gossip magazines. She enjoyed going on senior bus tours and traveling with her daughters. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her family and going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Shirley will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Ronald (Sandy) Eby, Timothy (Judie) Eby, Diane (James) Lloyd, Kathy (Ken) Franzen, Tom (Valerie) Eby, and Lori (John) Brant. Loving grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Daniel Eby, a son: Daniel Eby Jr., two granddaughters: Tammy (Lloyd) Motylinski, and Jessica Eby, one great-grandson: Brandon Meyers, parents: Edward and Julia Boudrie and siblings: Edward Boudrie, Melvin Boudrie, and Alma Goldi.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Fountain View where she was treated like family. The family would also like to give thanks to Great Lakes Hospice staff for their support and care.
Per Shirley's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home and all funeral services are private. There will be a visitation and service for immediate family only. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maybee, MI.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tammy (Lloyd) Motylinski Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.