Shirley J. Jankowski, 94, of Rockwood, MI, passed away October 19, 2019 in her sleep.
Preceding her in death were her husband John J. Jankowski Jr and son John J. Jankowski III.
She is survived by a sister and three daughters.
Shirley made her career as a school bus driver for Gibraltar School District. She was lovingly known by her students as "Mrs. J." She loved playing the piano, was a pet lover, a nature lover and would often travel to faraway places with her best friend Joanne Cooley.
A Memorial will be held at Rockwood Community Center on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 12:00-3:00 and will be hosted by her late son, John Jankowski III's children. A lunch will be served.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 8, 2019