Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map

Shirley Lambert


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Lambert Obituary
Shirley M. Lambert, age 84, of Rockwood, passed away June 23, 2019.
Born August 8, 1934 in Tazewell, TN to the late Arthur and Pearl (Ellison) Rice. She married the late Claude Lambert on August 30th, 1950.
Loving mother of Brenda (Paul) Grime and Linda (Mick) Caba. Proud grandmother of Paula (David) Spencer, Christopher (Leslie) Grime, Jason (Sheridan) Grime, Jaime (Octavio) Diaz, and Michael (Jennifer) Caba. Proud great grandmother ("GG") of Ashton Spencer, Corinne Spencer, Christopher Grime, Zachary Grime, Madison Diaz, Alex Diaz, Molli Diaz, Morgan Caba, Jaimen Caba, and Mikinlyn Caba. Also survived by sister in law Joyce Lambert.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Hazel, Cecil, Boyd, Willard, Hastel, Edgar, and Luther.
Visitation will take place on Friday June 28, 2019 from 12-9 p.m. and Saturday June 29 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11 a.m. at the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Michigan. To share a memory, visit www.martenson.com
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Download Now