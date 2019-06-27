|
|
Shirley M. Lambert, age 84, of Rockwood, passed away June 23, 2019.
Born August 8, 1934 in Tazewell, TN to the late Arthur and Pearl (Ellison) Rice. She married the late Claude Lambert on August 30th, 1950.
Loving mother of Brenda (Paul) Grime and Linda (Mick) Caba. Proud grandmother of Paula (David) Spencer, Christopher (Leslie) Grime, Jason (Sheridan) Grime, Jaime (Octavio) Diaz, and Michael (Jennifer) Caba. Proud great grandmother ("GG") of Ashton Spencer, Corinne Spencer, Christopher Grime, Zachary Grime, Madison Diaz, Alex Diaz, Molli Diaz, Morgan Caba, Jaimen Caba, and Mikinlyn Caba. Also survived by sister in law Joyce Lambert.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Hazel, Cecil, Boyd, Willard, Hastel, Edgar, and Luther.
Visitation will take place on Friday June 28, 2019 from 12-9 p.m. and Saturday June 29 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11 a.m. at the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Michigan. To share a memory, visit www.martenson.com
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019