Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Shirley Louise McKibben


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Louise McKibben Obituary
Shirley Louise McKibben, age 84, of Monroe, MI, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019, in her home.

Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Auxter from Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Born December 16, 1935, in Temperance, MI, Shirley was the daughter of the late Donald and Louise (Remier) Grames. Shirley went on to marry Marvin McKibben on June 30, 1978, in Monroe, MI. They recently celebrated 41 years of marriage with one another. During her life, Shirley held many positions as a waitress where she worked at several local bars and eateries including Candy Beach and Sidetrack Bar.

Over the years, Shirley enjoyed frequenting the casinos and playing Bunco. Some of her richest memories were at the family cabin up north in Luther, MI. The cabin provided a place to relax and unwind. Most recently, Shirley found joy in crafts often creating unique gifts for family and friends to enjoy.

To cherish her memory, Shirley leaves her husband, Marvin; and three sons,Jerry Viers, Mark Viers, and Vincent (Grace) Viers. She will also be missed by 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Grames and Donald Grames Jr.; a sister, Sharon Pillarelli; a son, Robert Viers; and two daughters, Virginia Sue Viers and Diana Dyke.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution have been asked to politely consider The IHM Motherhouse.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -