|
|
Shirley Louise McKibben, age 84, of Monroe, MI, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019, in her home.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Auxter from Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born December 16, 1935, in Temperance, MI, Shirley was the daughter of the late Donald and Louise (Remier) Grames. Shirley went on to marry Marvin McKibben on June 30, 1978, in Monroe, MI. They recently celebrated 41 years of marriage with one another. During her life, Shirley held many positions as a waitress where she worked at several local bars and eateries including Candy Beach and Sidetrack Bar.
Over the years, Shirley enjoyed frequenting the casinos and playing Bunco. Some of her richest memories were at the family cabin up north in Luther, MI. The cabin provided a place to relax and unwind. Most recently, Shirley found joy in crafts often creating unique gifts for family and friends to enjoy.
To cherish her memory, Shirley leaves her husband, Marvin; and three sons,Jerry Viers, Mark Viers, and Vincent (Grace) Viers. She will also be missed by 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Grames and Donald Grames Jr.; a sister, Sharon Pillarelli; a son, Robert Viers; and two daughters, Virginia Sue Viers and Diana Dyke.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution have been asked to politely consider The IHM Motherhouse.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 5, 2020