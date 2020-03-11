|
Shirley M. England, age 81, a lifelong resident of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Fountainview of Monroe.
Born April 19, 1938, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Ora C. (McBee) Gray. Shirley attended Monroe Public Schools. She married James C. "J.C." England in Monroe on November 17, 1954. Sadly, he preceded her in death on October 5, 2004. In addition to being a lifelong homemaker, Shirley worked at Cunningham Drug Store and at Lincoln Elementary School as an Aide.
She is a longtime member of Bible Fellowship Church and briefly attended Christian Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. Some of her most fond memories were traveling on a mission trip to Guyana, South America where she helped in a children's ministry. She enjoyed singing, gardening and quilting. Shirley loved entertaining and was known for the meals she prepared for her family on the holidays. Shirley loved her family deeply and was her grandchildren's biggest supporter.
To cherish her memory, Shirley leaves two daughters, Sandra K. Pierce and Naoma L. (Thomas) Lambrix; one sister, Ina "Sis" Violette; one sister-in-law, Minnie Gray; three grandchildren: Bradly Lambrix, Benjamin (Brooke) Lambrix and Katelyn Pierce; and one great-granddaughter, Payton Lambrix. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thurman and Wayman Gray and one sister, Carol Ann Gray.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Feed the Children, God Works or Oaks of Righteousness.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bible Fellowship Church where services celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to Fountainview of Monroe for the unwavering care and love that was provided to Shirley.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 11, 2020