Shirley Mae Turnbull was born in Detroit on March 8, 1930. She was the daughter of the late James and Theresa (Tursak) Turnbull. She was a 1948 graduate of St. Gregory High School in Detroit.
Shirley married the love of her life, William E. Littlepage, on August 12, 1950, at St. Gregory. The couple would be blessed with the birth of two children: Kathi and William. Shirley was proud to care for the needs of her husband and children. In 1961, she took employment with the Redford Township School District as a Secretary. She was assigned to the Pierce Junior High School, retiring in 1989 after twenty-five years of service.
The family made their home in Monroe and they were members of St. John the Baptist Church. Shirley was very artistic. She loved to express herself in many ways including oil painting, acrylic, and watercolors. Shirley also enjoyed sewing quilts, crocheting, and knitting. She often wrote beautiful poetry, completed china painting, and calligraphy.
Shirley was giving, kind, loving, ready to help others, and always fun to be with. She enjoyed baking and cooking, hosting family gatherings, and spending time with grandchildren. She liked to play bingo and enjoyed reading Danielle Steele novels.
Shirley Mae Littlepage, age 89, of Monroe passed away at Medilodge of Monroe on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 under the care of Promedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, William in 2017; one sisters: Audrey Brown; one brother: Larry Turnbull; brother-in-law: Norman Brown.
To cherish her memory she leaves two children: Kathi Mae Littlepage-Sturdy (Thomas Sturdy) of Loveland, Ohio and William Roy Littlepage (Cynthia Iverson-Littlepage); one brother: James Turnbull; two sister-in-laws: Marian Turnbull and Barbara Turnbull; thirteen grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott), Melissa (Kent), Thomas (Andrea), Amy (Mark), Melinda (Nate), Sara (Chadley Moore), James, Meaghan, and Emily, Anthony Iverson (Susan), Angela Walters, Norman Iverson, Rasmus Iverson; twenty great grandchildren: Chad Iverson, Jeremy Iverson, Alex Walters, Devon Iverson, Gillian Iverson, Toryn Iverson, Aiden Iverson, Foster Iverson Ridley Iverson, Sydney Patrick, Allyson Patrick, Ian Patrick, Katherine Lane, Madeline Lane, Morgan Sturdy, Thomas "Jake" Sturdy, Carter Corelli, William St. John, Lincoln St. John, and Alexis St. John; six great great grandchildren: Avery, Jonah, Liara, Terra, Grayson and Winston and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie in state from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 511 South Monroe Street. The Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery for entombment.
The family would like to thank the Medilodge nursing staff and Promedica Hospice for taking care of their mother. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Promedica Monroe Hospice. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 17, 2020