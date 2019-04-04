Monroe News Obituaries
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Signey Ann Michael


1929 - 2019
Signey Ann Michael Obituary
Signey Ann Michael, 89, passed away peacefully, on April 2, 2019, under ProMedica Hospice care. Signey was born on October 16, 1929, to Eldon and Estella (Herman) Foster. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1947. She was a homemaker for many years, valuing the importance of taking care of family first. Years later she worked at Fermi 2, Mercy Hospital and the Elks Lodge. She loved to garden, enjoyed the surrounding wildlife and spending quality time with her family. She has spent the last four years, residing at Fountain View Skilled Nursing Facility.
In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded by her stepmother, JoAnn Foster, sister Mary Jane Sisung, brother James, brother David, stepsister Margie O'Connor and son Peter Jr.
To cherish her memory, Signey is survived by son, Tyrone, daughter Michele (Edward) Chakmakian, son, Philip, and daughter Jonelle (Brian) Beneteau. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Joshua Michael, Gabriel Michael, Grace Guidry, Ryan Michael, Katie Michael, Deric Tedora, Adam Tedora, and Angela Gouger, 3 step grandchildren, Elyse (Dion) Holmes, Eddie Chakmakian and Mackenzie Beneteau and many great grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 5, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd. Monroe and also where services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Michael Stewart presiding from St. Mary's Catholic Church. Cremation will follow in accordance with family wishes.
The family would like to thank Fountain View of Monroe for the love and care they provided to our mother. Memorial donations are suggested to Fountain View of Monroe or Promedica Hospice of Monroe.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019
