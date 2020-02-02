|
Staci Ann Stringer was born in Monroe on October 22, 1964. She was born from the union of the late John T. Stringer and Mildred (Cheatham) Stringer. A lifelong member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, Staci, was baptized in 1975. She attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1982.
Staci took employment with Ford Motor Company and worked as an assembler for many years before retiring. She married, the love of her life, James Thrash, on August 29, 2004. Following Staci's retirement, she worked for Roberts Security in the Monroe Public School System where she was affectionately known as Miss Staci by students and faculty.
Staci was a natural care provider. She had a loving and caring soul and her mission was to help anyone in need. Staci was a role model, a mother, and an aunt to many children.
Staci was known for delicious cooking, her love for singing and dancing, interior decorating, and laughing with family and friends. She was emphatic about daily prayer and scripture reading.
Staci was a proud member of UAW Local 724 and of the SMBC Voices of Praise Choir
Staci, age 55, of Monroe passed away at University Hospitals on Monday, January 27, 2020. In addition to her father her passing was preceded by grandson: Darrius "DJ" Stokes; father-in-law David Thrash Sr.; and her grandparents.
To cherish her memory she leaves a husband of seventeen years: James; mother: Mildred Stringer; children: JaHana and Jaelyn Stinger, Blair Williams, Donovan Williams, Jonathon Williams, Celeste Williams, Darius Carter, Marcus Thrash, Brittany Thrash, and Daniel Thrash; brothers: Dirck and Fredrick Stringer; mother-in-law: Mary Thrash; brothers-in-law: David Thrash Jr., George (Teresa) Thrash, Micheal (Yolanda) Thrash, Tyrone (Denise) Thrash; sisters-in-law: Valerie Thrash, Cindi (Arnold) Thrash, and Shril (Charles) Hicks; grandchildren: Jayana Husdon, Elise Hudson, Xavier Boudrie, Desmond Williams, Brandy Scharer, Lyric Lack, Donovan Williams Jr., Sophia Williams, Eli Hudson II, Amira Williams, Kamari Roby, Isiah Carter, Kali Carter, Aviana Gathring, Savannah Wulu, and Amari Thrash; Goddaughter: Monique Martin; Godson: Maleik Linton; sister Carol Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, a sisterhood, and many close friends.
Friends may gather from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Homegoing Celebration will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday also at Merkle's. Pastor Terrence Johnson and Pastor Allen Overton will co-officiate. Procession will follow to Woodland for burial. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020