Staci Robin (Cornoyer) Pfaff was born in Monroe, Michigan, on December 26, 1962, to Gary Cornoyer and Charlene (Akins). She wed the love of her life, Bret Pfaff, on June 22, 1987, at the former Bethany Baptist Church in Newport, Michigan. They would be blessed with a daughter, Brittany. Staci attended Monroe County Community College where she received an associates degree in business. She continued her education at Athena Career Academy in Toledo, Ohio where she earned a licensed practical nurse certificate. Staci was employed as a nurse at IHM Monroe for nine years where she was sure to buy gifts for the residents every Christmas. She was a parishioner of Bethany Eagle's Nest Community Church.
Staci had fond memories of visiting her grandparent's cottage in Irish Hills, Michigan where she would go fishing with her brothers. For many years she created and painted pottery. A gun enthusiast, she enjoyed target shooting in her backyard, a skill she had developed during her time serving in the United States Army. Staci had accomplished her goal of visiting the ocean during trips to South Carolina and Texas, but she felt most comfortable just being at home. A supportive and caring mother, she never missed her daughter's gymnastics performances. She extended her kindhearted nature to animals, taking in many birds, dogs, and stray cats over the years.
Staci Robin Pfaff, age 57, of Newport, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Beatrice Cornoyer; and brother, Michael Cornoyer.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 33 years, Bret Pfaff, daughter, Brittany (James) Monday; father, Gary Cornoyer; mother, Charlene (Jack) Kessler; sisters, Robin (Billy) Phillippi and Janell Ray; brother, Brian (Janet) Cornoyer; sister in-law, Crystal Cornoyer; and canine companion of twelve years, Australian Shepherd, Dakota.
A private memorial service will be held at Bethany Eagle's Nest Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 N. Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185.
