Stanley Andrew Wyrabkiewicz, 73 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Tuesday October 29, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday November 4, 2019, from 2-8PM. He will lie-in-state at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ida, MI, Tuesday November 5, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Mark MacCaskill will officiate. Burial will be in Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born April 4, 1946, in Hamtramck, MI. Stanley was the son of William and Leona (Zbegan) Wyrabkiewicz. He was a 1964 Wayne Memorial High School Graduate, later earning his Associates Degree in Accounting from Henry Ford College and his Bachelors in Business Management from Northwood College. Stanley married Ada Belding on March 6, 1971 in Belleville, MI. Stanley worked as a post master in Samaria, MI, for 35 yrs, retiring in 2002. He was a Cornerstone Baptist Member and a Gideon Society Member loving golf and spending time with his granddaughter.
Survivors include: his wife, Ada; a son, John (Laura) Wyrabkiewicz; brothers, Robert and Richard Wyrabkiewicz; a sister, Patricia (Allan) Groeneveld and granddaughter, Anna. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Gideon Society.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2019