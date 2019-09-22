|
|
Stanley Erwin Albright was born in Monroe on October 12, 1929. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Harley and Marcia (Heckman) Albright. He attended Monroe High School graduating with the class of 1947.
Stanley married the love of his life, the late Betty Richards on January 19, 1949. The couple shared in the birth of four children. Stanley was an excellent provider for his family representing Allstate Insurance in the Monroe area as an insurance agent. Family, friends, and clients would all agree that Stanley was well-known for his easy-going personality, warm infectious smile, and great sense of humor. His career would span thirty-five years before he retired in 1991.
Following his retirement, the couple would move to Tennessee making their home in Fairfield Glade Retirement Community. Here they enjoyed going for daily walks and living on a lake where they often used their pontoon boat. After more than fifty-three years of marriage, Betty passed away in 2003, and Stanley moved back to Michigan.
He was a member of Van Born Baptist Church and past President of Carleton Rotary Club. He enjoyed staying active with bowling and had a passion for golf. He was especially proud of his relationship with his grandchildren.
Stanley, age 89, passed away peacefully under the care of Elara Hospice on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. In addition to his parents and beloved wife; his passing was preceded by a daughter: Kathryn D. Greer in 2017; and his two sisters: Shirley Willacker and Pauline Barrell.
To cherish his memory, Stanley leaves a son: Gregory (Denise) Albright of Carleton; two daughters: Doris (Joe) Kavanagh of Monroe, and Tammy (Lee Ann) Albright – Sieler of Wyandotte; a special nephew: Danny (Cathy) Richards; ten grandchildren: Paul (Heidi) Albright, Andrea Eberly, Aaron (Jeanette) Albright, Nathan (Blair) Eberly, Keith Albright, Eric (Suzanna) Eberly, Bryan Eberly, Jessica (Mike) Gagen, Kristi and Joseph Kavanagh; seven great grandchildren: Anthony Bartolomeo, Carleigh Bartolomeo, Ethan, Grace, Weston, and Quinn Albright, and Reid Eberly.
Friends may gather from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734)384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, also at Merkle's with his son, Pastor Greg Albright of Van Born Baptist Church officiating.
Memorials are suggested to , Special Olympics, or Elara Caring Hospice. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 22, 2019