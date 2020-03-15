Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Stanley V. Stone


1926 - 2020
Stanley V. Stone Obituary
Stanley V. Stone, age 94 of Monroe, passed away at Brookdale Monroe the afternoon of Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, where a memorial service celebrating Stanley's life will begin at 1 p.m. Father Kevin Roelant will officiate. Burial of Stanley's ashes, along with proper Military Honors, will be rendered at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetary.

Stanley was born January 16, 1926 in Breckenridge, MI to the late Harold and Ethel (Shepherd) Stone. Upon receiving his high school diploma, Stanley would go on to serve his country in the United States Army Air Corp. After being honorably discharged, Stanley would marry Jeanne Aldrich on July 2, 1949 in Monroe, MI. Sadly, she passed away August 12, 1989. Stanley would go on to meet Mildred Baker, and the two were wed on April 6, 1990 in Monroe, MI. Sadly, she too proceeded Stanley in death on June 24, 2010.

Stanley worked for the Michigan State Police for 12 years, followed by being a Department Manager for the Michigan Department of State for 26 years. He retired in 1984. After retiring, he worked as a Grant Coordinator for Monroe Township from 1985 to 1990. He was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and a proud member of the American Legion, AMVETS, the Elks, and the Moose.

To cherish his memory, Stanley leaves three sons and one stepson: Paul (Kathy) Stone, Stephen (Dawn) Stone, John (Eileen) Stone PhD, and Michael Turner; one daughter, Sandra (Don Wells); one sister, Barbara (the late Russel) Carrick; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and very special neighbors Brian and Kelly Banek, along with their children Dylan and Jordyn.

Along with his parents, wives, and brother-in-law, Stanley is also preceded in death by four brothers: Lyle, Forrest, Carl, and James Stone.

The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to everyone at Brookdale and Elara Caring Hospice for their unwavering care and compassion they showed the Stone family.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Stanley's honor are asked to please do so to a charity of their own choosing.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
