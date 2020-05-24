Stanley Walentowski, 89, of Ida, MI, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 28, 1931, in Temperance, MI, he was the son of Dorothy Walentowski. Stanley was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the 1st Calvary 5th Regiment and receiving 2 purple hearts during his tours. He retired as a surveyor from the Monroe County Road Commission and prior, worked for Case and Fleck Surveyors. Stanley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI, American Legion Post 192, Sherman Osborn in Temperance, MI and the V.F.W.
Stanley is survived by his loving children, Barbara Walentowski, Stanley A. (Renee) Walentowski, David Walentowski, William Walentowski, and Thomas (Tracy) Walentowski; grandchildren, Andy (Liz) Benore and Nick Benore, Calla (Jason) Miller, Eric (Monica) Walentowski, Ryan (Heather) Walentowski, Tyler (Vanessa) Walentowski and Taryn Walentowski; great grandchildren, Karlee, Adalyn, Evie, Audrey, Landen, Brayden, Chase and Charlotte.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private. There will be a live webcast on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. thru the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home website. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Promedica Hospice, Monroe. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.