Stella Hackbarth, 96, of Milan, died peacefully Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh, Michigan where she resided for the past two years. She was born on January 23, 1924 in Milan, Michigan to Philip and Eva (Piczak) Kohut. Stella was raised on the family farm on Redman Road and graduated from Milan High School in 1941. She continued her education at Stenography School in Detroit. She then worked with the Federal Government as a secretary. On June 18, 1949 she married Carl Hackbarth in Berlin, Germany and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2000.
Stella retired from Ypsilanti State Hospital and also served as secretary for the State Employee Retirement Association. She also was an incredible homemaker, dedicated to her husband and children. Throughout her years she was very active as a volunteer, serving as a 4H Leader and a Girl Scout Leader as well as being a longtime active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Milan. In addition, Stella and her husband were members of People to People International where she was the secretary for the Ann Arbor Chapter. After retirement, she also was a volunteer with Aid in Milan. Stella was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage, which was evident in her cooking. She and her husband Carl enjoyed traveling the world. Carl was always the storyteller but Stella expressed herself in her photography.
She is survived by her children: Ingrid (Michael) Benda, Kirsten (John) Western, Konrad (Berline) Hackbarth, six grandchildren: John, Kyle, Ian, Franz, Anya, and Lana, and two great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Carl, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Kohut who died in Italy during WWII.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a joyous memorial service held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Milan on Monday, March 9th, at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Marble Park Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund. Envelopes are available at the church or at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan. Online condolences may be sent through www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2020