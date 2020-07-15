Stella Virginia Bacarella, 99, of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born June 2, 1921, in West Point, Virginia, from the union of Joseph Pucilowski and Lottie Waniewski, she was one of three children.
Stella met and married Nick Manol on January 6, 1945, in Toledo, OH. Sadly, Nick passed away in 1959. Stella then met the next love of her life: Sam J. Bacarella. They got married on June 29, 1963, in Toledo, OH. Together they spent over 40 wonderful years together before Sam's passing on June 25, 2003.
During WWII, Stella worked at Doehler Jarvis Company in Toledo after which she became a Beautician in the Toledo area.
Stella was a long time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Monroe. A lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW Post 1138 and a life member of the Ladies Knights of the Knights of Columbus Council 1266 of Monroe. In her free time, Stella enjoyed crafting, ceramics, going to bingo, bowling, cooking and baking.
Most importantly, she was a loving homemaker to her children and husband. She was the matriarch that held everyone together. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren which meant the world to her. She had a huge heart and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Stella was a strong independent woman until her passing, She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be sorely missed.
To cherish her memory, Stella leaves behind a daughter, Sandra (Sean) Wilson of Monroe and four grandchildren; Michael Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Nicholas Manol and Zachary (Katie) Manol.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lottie, her two husbands: Nick Manol and Sam J. Bacarella, her son: Sam Manol, and two brothers: Chester Pucilowski and Henry Pucilowski.
Stella's will lie in state on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Saint Michaels Catholic Church. There will be a funeral mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating. Entombment will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery.
In honor of Stella, memorable donations have been suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church of Monroe.
