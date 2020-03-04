|
|
Stephanie Amber May (also known as Sally to her friends and family), age 30 of Ida, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born February 14, 1990; Stephanie was the daughter of Lloyd May and Jane Zehner. Stephanie went to Ida High School and graduated in the class of 2009.
Stephanie was very passionate about becoming a register organ donor and even encouraging her family to become a donors as well. She was a past organ recipient and felt the need to also help people who are currently on the waiting list. Despite her tragedy, Stephanie had helped over 20 recipients in their recovery, and today her heart still beats on.
Stephanie was a homebody but some of her past joys included being outdoors and fishing. Stephanie also enjoyed going to the casino and splurging on crab legs. She loved all animals but had a special fondness for her loving dog companions.
Most importantly, she absolutely loved her family and being with her four children. Stephanie's world revolved around them. She was amazing stay at home mom that would do anything for her children. Stephanie was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved daughter of Lloyd May and Jane Zehner. Loving mother of four children: Briar and Aubree Croskey and their father: Curtis Crokey; as well as Abriella and Hunter Montri. Dearest fiance of Jason Montri. Dear sister of Brittany and Kenny May. Also survived by her grandfather: Richard Zehner.
Proceeded in death by a brother: Wyatt Bankes; grandparents: Lloyd Sr. and Sharon May; grandmother: Betty Zehner; and an uncle: Wayne Zehner.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home starting at 11 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe because of her love for animals.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 4, 2020