Stephen Michael Murphy, age 69 of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday August 14, 2019.
Stephen was born October 1, 1949 in Monroe, MI to the late Donald and Patricia (Boudrie) Murphy.
He graduated from Mason High School where he was known as an all around great athlete. Stephen was awarded MVP in two of the three sports he played, and still holds records up to this day. In 1967, Stephen led the whole county in scoring for basketball.
Upon graduating high school, Stephen went on to attend Eastern Michigan University. From there, Stephen found his calling to be a contractor.
Throughout the years, Stephen enjoyed traveling with his siblings, and sharing conversation over an adult beverage or two with friends.
To cherish his memory, Stephen leaves one brother, Ron (Linda) Murphy; two sisters: Yvonne Rios and Brenda Gray; five nieces and nephews: Kevin (Susie) Murphy, Sonja (Scott) Bell, Melissa Carson, Jannay Murphy-Hughes, and Jason Rios; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and two special people whom he cared for like kids of his own, Stephanie and Steven Sepulveda.
Along with his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Gray.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, where a Remembrance Service of sharing memories will be held that evening at 7 p.m. The funeral service will also be at Rupp Funeral Home on Monday August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Father David Burgard will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or a charity of their own choosing.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019