Stephen Michael Domansky Jr. was born in Monroe, Michigan on March 25, 1945. He was one of four children born from the union of the late Stephen and Virginia (Cousino) Domansky. Stephen, also known as "Bud," attended Monroe Schools.
For more than forty years, Bud, was self-employed supporting himself as the owner of a local pallet business. Bud enjoyed hot rod cars and adored his F350 Diesel truck. He often treated his truck as if it was his second child. He also had a passion for all types of animals, and was known to bring in or feed strays. Bud didn't discriminate either, he seemed to love every animal, not just cats and dogs.
As a young man, Bud, enjoyed fishing, and also enjoyed spending time in Irish Hills. He liked many different television shows with Star Trek and The Big Bang Theory being two of his favorites.
Stephen Michael Domansky Jr., age 74, a lifelong resident of Monroe passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at FountainView of Monroe under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to his parents; his passing was preceded by Tina's Mother: Patricia Ann Domansky; two siblings: Nancy Domansky, and David Domansky and his nephew: Kenneth Domansky Jr.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his daughter: Tina (Marc) Gere; brother: Kenneth (Carol) Domansky; four grandsons: Joshua Swan, Justin and Jesse Domansky and Justin Gere; nieces and nephews: Tammy Domansky, Timothy (Dawn) Domansky and Tonya (Andrew) Brodie; and his two cats; Boots and Kitty.
Friends may gather at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Celebration of His Life will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to be made to the Monroe Humane Society at https://www.monroehumane.com or 833 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48162 or to the at or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 24, 2019