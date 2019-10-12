|
Steven Howard Roberts was born in Wayne, Michigan, on January 14, 1960. He was the third of four children born from the union of Earl and Phyllis (Mickel) Roberts. He attended Redford Schools but graduated from Jefferson High School with the Class of 1978 following the families move to Monroe County. Steven enlisted in the United States Army proudly and honorably serving his country.
He married the love of his life the former, Nancy Durham, in Wyandotte, Michigan. From this union would come the birth of a son: Jonathan Lee. For more than twenty years, Steven supported his family by working as an equipment operator. A loving husband, father, and provider, Steven was a very hard worker and he enjoyed seeing the works he completed. Unfortunately, declining health led to a medical disability retirement. He was blessed with a strong faith and a Christian upbringing. Steven was known for his selfless, joyful and loyal personality, and also his fearless strength and endurance.
As a child, Steven, found a love with hockey. He played competitively for many years, and when he had to hang up his own skates, still enjoyed watching the game as an avid Detroit Red Wing fan. Steven had an excellent sense of humor. His loud laugh was jolly and gregarious, but mostly infectious. He enjoyed making others laugh, even when his own health deteriorated in the ICU he made sure to keep the nurses on their toes at all times.
Steven, age 59, of Monroe passed away on October 9, 2019, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Nancy Roberts of Monroe; a son: Jonathan Lee Roberts of New Hudson, Michigan; his parents: Earl and Phyllis Roberts of Tennessee; three grandchildren: Kaleb Brow of Monroe, Matthew Roberts of Tennessee, and Sophie Rushing of Monroe; three siblings: Brad (Virginia) Roberts of Temperance, Sherri (Louis) Lee of Tampa, Florida, and Cindy (Howard) Raker of Monroe; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. At 4:00 p.m. members of Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1138 will present military honors followed by a Celebration of His Life officiated by Pastor Roy Southerland.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019