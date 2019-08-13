|
Steven Kyle Shoemaker was born on July 12, 1988, in Monroe, Michigan. He was an only child born from his mother Delight Shoemaker. Steven worked as a cook in multiple restaurants throughout Monroe County allowing him the opportunity to meet new people and gain friends along the way.
Steven had a passion for art and acquired countless tattoos which served as a roadmap and told stories about his life. He liked listening to all kinds of music and learned how to play guitar, both bass and acoustic and even played the keyboard. His artistic side always shown through with everything he did.
Steven enjoyed being outdoors - near the water, taking walks in the woods, going camping with family and friends, taking trips to Tennessee, fishing and playing disc golf. He was an avid Red Wings and Minnesota Vikings fan and also enjoyed playing video games including his favorite: Zelda. His laid-back personality made it easy for him to make lasting friendships. His quirky sense of humor endeared him to all he met.
Above anything, Steven loved his family and cats! He enjoyed time spent with his mother and extended family having dinners and enjoying everyone's company. His optimistic personality and love for life are just a few things that will be missed by his family and friends. To know Steven, was to love him and he will be deeply missed. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Steven Kyle Shoemaker, age 31, of Deerfield, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice. His passing is preceded by his grandfather: Dwight Shoemaker and his beloved cat companion: BeastMaster.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his mother: Delight Shoemaker; his grandmother: Twila Shoemaker; his aunts: Jeanne (Victor) Saren and Crystal Cornoyer; his cousins: Ryan (Samantha) Cornoyer, Clayton (Autumn) Saren and Victoria (Tyler) Fall.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee, 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee (734) 529-3156 and on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until a Celebration of His Life at 12:00 p.m. also at Merkle's Dundee with Pastor Kenneth "Rodger" Papenhagen II officiating from Dundee Community Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019